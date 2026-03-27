Ashford Hospitality Trust Sells La Posada de Santa Fe Historic Resort in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. — Ashford Hospitality Trust has competed the disposition of La Posada de Santa Fe, a Tribute Portfolio Resort & Spa, to Abo Sada LLC for an undisclosed price. Kami Burnette and Brian Embree of Hunter Advisors represented both parties in the transaction.

Situated on more than 5 acres in downtown Santa Fe, La Posada features 157 guest rooms and suites, multiple food-and-beverage venues, a full-service spa and approximately 7,700 square feet of meeting space. The resort’s dining options include several distinct outlets, including the historic Staab House lounge.