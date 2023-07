BONITA SPRINGS, FLA. — Ashkenaz USA has purchased Beachway Professional Center, a 61,702-square-foot office building located on Bonita Beach Road Southwest in Bonita Springs. Rainer Filthaut of International Realty Corp. represented Ashkenaz in the $14.4 million transaction. Dave Wallace and David Wallace of CRE Consultants represented the undisclosed seller and will continue to manage leasing at the property, which was fully occupied at the time of sale.