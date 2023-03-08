Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. Buys 200,000 SF Shopping Center in Chicago

CHICAGO — Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. (AAC) has purchased Gateway Centre in Chicago for an undisclosed price. The roughly 200,000-square-foot shopping center is located at 7507 N. Clark St. and is 93 percent leased to tenants such as Jewel-Osco, Marshalls and LA Fitness. George Good of CBRE represented the seller, Stockbridge. AAC was represented in-house in the transaction. AAC is a New York City-based private real estate investment firm focusing on retail, hotel and office assets located throughout the United States and Canada.