REBusinessOnline

Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. Buys 200,000 SF Shopping Center in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

CHICAGO — Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. (AAC) has purchased Gateway Centre in Chicago for an undisclosed price. The roughly 200,000-square-foot shopping center is located at 7507 N. Clark St. and is 93 percent leased to tenants such as Jewel-Osco, Marshalls and LA Fitness. George Good of CBRE represented the seller, Stockbridge. AAC was represented in-house in the transaction. AAC is a New York City-based private real estate investment firm focusing on retail, hotel and office assets located throughout the United States and Canada.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  