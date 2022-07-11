Ashley Capital Breaks Ground on Two Spec Industrial Buildings at Enterprise Business Park in Wisconsin

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

STURTEVANT, WIS. — Ashley Capital has broken ground on two new speculative industrial buildings at Enterprise Business Park in Sturtevant, a southern suburb of Milwaukee. Buildings V and VI will each span 390,000 square feet and are slated for completion in the first quarter of 2023. Ashley is also renovating Building IV and expects to have it available for occupancy by the end of this summer. Upon full buildout, Enterprise Business Park will comprise six buildings totaling more than 2.1 million square feet. Current tenants include CNH, Fresenius, Andis and Ryder Logistics. Terence McMahon and Cody Ziegler of Cushman & Wakefield/Boerke Co., along with John Sharpe and Tom Boyle of Lee & Associates, are the leasing agents for the business park.