Ashley Capital Completes Development of Third Spec Industrial Building at Wisconsin’s Enterprise Business Park

STURTEVANT, WIS. — Ashley Capital has completed the development of the third speculative industrial building at Enterprise Business Park in Sturtevant, about 30 miles south of Milwaukee. Located at 11101 Enterprise Way, the building spans 397,000 square feet and is known as Enterprise III. The Class A facility offers LED lighting, an ESFR sprinkler system, a clear height of 36 feet, cross-dock loading and build-to-suit office space. John Sharpe and Tom Boyle of Lee & Associates, along with Terry McMahon and Cody Ziegler of Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke, will market the property for lease. Existing tenants at Enterprise Business Park include Amazon, Fresenius USA Manufacturing, Andis Co. and Brown West Logistics.