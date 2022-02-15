REBusinessOnline

Ashley Capital to Begin Construction of Two Spec Industrial Buildings in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

MOUNT PLEASANT, WIS. — In April, Ashley Capital is scheduled to break ground on Buildings V and VI at Enterprise Business Park in Mount Pleasant. Both speculative industrial buildings will span 390,000 square feet each and are scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter. The developer has already completed three buildings totaling more than 1.2 million square feet at the business park, which is situated near I-94 and about 30 miles south of Milwaukee. Terry McMahon and Cody Ziegler of Cushman & Wakefield/Boerke and John Sharpe and Tom Boyle of Lee & Associates are the leasing agents for Enterprise Business Park.

