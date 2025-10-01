Wednesday, October 1, 2025
HSA Commercial Real Estate owns the 262,758-square-foot property. (Image courtesy of HSA Commercial)
Ashley DSG Signs 68,486 SF Industrial Lease at Gateway Business Park in Plainfield, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

PLAINFIELD, IND. — Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate has inked a new 68,486-square-foot industrial lease with home furnishings retailer Ashley DSG at Gateway Industrial V in Plainfield near the Indianapolis International Airport. The deal returns the 262,758-square-foot building in HSA’s Gateway Business Park to full occupancy.

Memphis, Tenn.-based Ashley DSG maintains 166 locations in the United States and Canada. The company will use its space at Gateway V to warehouse and distribute home furnishings. The lease is a relocation and expansion from the company’s existing location in the Indianapolis area. HSA oversaw tenant improvements, including racking and upgrades to the truck dock area.

Developed on a speculative basis and delivered in 2019, Gateway V features a clear height of 32 feet, 30 truck docks, four drive-in doors, 185 parking stalls and 70 trailer positions. The warehouse is also home to auto glass distributor Mygrant Glass Co., Paris-based aerospace firm Safran Nacelles and transplant solutions provider LifeNet.

Tom Niessink of Niessink Commercial Real Estate represented Ashley DSG in the lease. Terry Busch and Jared Scaringe of CBRE represented ownership.

