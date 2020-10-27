Ashley Furniture to Invest $70M for Distribution Center in Suburban Columbus

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

Ashley’s 1 million-square-foot facility in Etna is slated for completion in late 2021.

ETNA, OHIO — Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. has unveiled plans to build a new facility in Etna near Columbus. The furniture manufacturer says it will invest $70 million and create 300 new jobs. Hiring will begin in late 2021, once the building is completed. The TPA Group is the developer, according to the Newark Advocate, which covers Newark and Licking County, Ohio. The new 1 million-square-foot facility, located at 70 Global Parkway, will serve as a regional distribution hub for e-commerce fulfillment and store shipments. “Providing access to nearly 50 percent of the U.S. population within a day’s drive, Etna’s location in central Ohio is a strategic choice for Ashley,” says Todd Wanek, president and CEO of the Arcadia, Wis.-based retailer. Ashley sells furniture in more than 20,000 storefronts in 155 countries.