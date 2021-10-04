REBusinessOnline

Ashley HomeStore Signs 48,397 SF Lease for New Store at Algonquin Commons in Suburban Chicago

ALGONQUIN, ILL. — Ashley HomeStore has signed a 48,397-square-foot retail lease at 1500 S. Randall Road within Algonquin Commons, a 600,000-square-foot lifestyle center in the northwest Chicago suburb of Algonquin. The retailer is relocating from nearby 2451 S. Randall Road where it operated for 12 years. Brad Murchison, Chris Irwin and Brad Belden of Colliers International represented the tenant in the lease transaction. Marget Graham of Mid-America Real Estate Group represented the landlord, Red Mountain Retail Group Inc. Based in Wisconsin, Ashley is a furniture manufacturer that operates more than 900 locations nationwide.

