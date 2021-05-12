Asia Capital Funds $28.8M Loan for Refinancing of Historic Heinz Multifamily Building in Pittsburgh

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Global real estate private equity firm Asia Capital Real Estate has funded a $28.8 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Heinz at 950 North Shore, a 151-unit multifamily building in downtown Pittsburgh. The property was originally built in 1930 as part of the Heinz manufacturing complex and was converted to residential use in 2017. Amenities include bike and kayak storage, a fitness center, game room, business center and outdoor grilling areas. Asia Capital provided the loan, which carried a loan-to-value ratio of 79.8 percent and a two-year initial term with three one-year extension options, to borrower MCM Co. Inc.