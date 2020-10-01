Asia Capital Provides $49.1M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset Near Fort Worth

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS — Global real estate private equity and debt firm Asia Capital Real Estate has provided a $49.1 million loan for the refinancing of Millennium at Hometown, a 306-unit multifamily asset in North Richland Hills. The sponsor and developer is New York City-based Sovereign Properties. The property also features 11,697 square feet of retail space. Greg Nalbandian and Jesse Wright of JLL arranged the financing, which was structured with a 71 percent loan-to-value ratio.