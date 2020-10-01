REBusinessOnline

Asia Capital Provides $49.1M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS — Global real estate private equity and debt firm Asia Capital Real Estate has provided a $49.1 million loan for the refinancing of Millennium at Hometown, a 306-unit multifamily asset in North Richland Hills. The sponsor and developer is New York City-based Sovereign Properties. The property also features 11,697 square feet of retail space. Greg Nalbandian and Jesse Wright of JLL arranged the financing, which was structured with a 71 percent loan-to-value ratio.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Houston Retail Outlook— How is the Houston Market Responding to the Pandemic?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  