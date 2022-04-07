Asia Capital Real Estate Acquires Aven Apartments in Durham

Aven Apartments is a 144-unit multifamily property in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. — Asia Capital Real Estate (ACRE) has acquired Aven Apartments, a 144-unit multifamily property in Durham. Magma Equities sold the property for an undisclosed price.

Aven Apartments offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities include a newly upgraded clubhouse and fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, walking and bike trails, dog park, playground and onsite management with 24-hour maintenance.

ACRE plans to launch a $3 million capital improvements and investment strategy at the property. In-unit renovations will include stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and hardware, tile backsplash, granite countertops in both kitchens and bathrooms and in-unit washers and dryers. Exterior improvements will include new siding, shutters, doors, pavement, lighting and other miscellaneous aesthetic additions. ACRE plans to also repurpose existing tennis courts into a courtyard area featuring grills, fire pit and a playground.