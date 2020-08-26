Asia Capital Real Estate Provides $86.3M Refinancing Loan for Apartment Complex in Midtown Miami

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

MIAMI — Asia Capital Real Estate (ACRE) has provided an $86.3 million refinancing loan for Yard 8, a 387-unit apartment complex in Midtown Miami. Borrower Wood Partners will use the permanent financing to refinance the construction loan. The Atlanta-based developer opened Yard 8 in May 2019. Daniel Jacobs of ACRE originated the loan on behalf of the borrower in an off-market transaction. The property offers studio to three-bedroom floor plans, which were 83 percent occupied at the time of refinancing. Communal amenities include a pool, sundeck, clubroom, fitness center, coffee bar, concierge service and a resident lounge. In addition, Wood Partners has implemented The Ground Floor Project, a series of events to promote local artists, musicians and dancers at the community. According to the Yard 8 website, there are not any events currently scheduled for The Ground Floor Project.