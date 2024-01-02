Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Asia Pacific Capital Co. Negotiates Acquisition of Olympia Place Retail Center in Walnut Creek, California

by Amy Works

WALNUT CREEK, CALIF. — Asia Pacific Capital Co. has arranged the purchase of Olympia Place, a retail center in Walnut Creek. Kimco Realty Corp. sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Olympia Place features 114,000 square feet of rentable space. Current tenants include Century Theatres, Planet Fitness, Starbucks Coffee and Fleming’s Steak House. At the time of acquisition, the property was about 90 percent occupied.

Tina Yeung and Roger Li of Asia Pacific Capital Co. represented the buyer, while JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

