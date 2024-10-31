Thursday, October 31, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Park-Lane-Senior-Apartments
The New York State Housing Finance Agency and New York City HPD financed Park Lane Senior Apartments in The Bronx with tax-exempt and taxable bonds. Residents at the fully affordable building will have access to onsite social services.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheastSeniors Housing

Asland Capital, Pembroke Residential Complete 154-Unit Seniors Housing Project in The Bronx

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between multifamily owner-operator Asland Capital Partners and locally based investment firm Pembroke Residential Holdings has completed Park Lane Senior Apartments in The Bronx. The 154-unit, age-restricted development is located in the borough’s Soundview neighborhood, and about a third (53) of the residences are reserved for households earning 50 percent or less of the area median income. In addition, 30 percent of the units are set aside for seniors who were formerly homeless. Amenities include a tenant lounge and indoor/outdoor recreational spaces.

You may also like

MassHousing Provides $22M in Financing for Two Affordable...

CBRE Negotiates 128,000 SF Industrial Lease in Newark,...

Robert Martin Co. Breaks Ground on 71,098 SF...

DXL Big + Tall Signs 6,170 SF Retail...

Interstate Equities Buys Multifamily Community in Santa Rosa,...

JLL Arranges $30.2M in Refinancing for Monte Alban...

CBRE Arranges Sale of Multifamily Property in Mound,...

Woda Cooper Breaks Ground on 40-Unit Affordable Housing...

Capital Growth Medvest Breaks Ground on $105M Healthcare...