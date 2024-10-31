Asland Capital, Pembroke Residential Complete 154-Unit Seniors Housing Project in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between multifamily owner-operator Asland Capital Partners and locally based investment firm Pembroke Residential Holdings has completed Park Lane Senior Apartments in The Bronx. The 154-unit, age-restricted development is located in the borough’s Soundview neighborhood, and about a third (53) of the residences are reserved for households earning 50 percent or less of the area median income. In addition, 30 percent of the units are set aside for seniors who were formerly homeless. Amenities include a tenant lounge and indoor/outdoor recreational spaces.