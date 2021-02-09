REBusinessOnline

Aspen, Devli Buy 138,000 SF MainTree Shopping Center in Vineland, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

MainTree-Shopping-Center-Vineland-New-Jersey

MainTree Shopping Center in Vineland totals 138,000 square feet.

VINELAND, N.J. — A joint venture between Aspen Real Estate and Devli Real Estate has purchased MainTree Shopping Center, a 138,000-square-foot retail property in the Southern New Jersey city of Vineland. The sales price was $13.7 million. The new ownership will implement a value-add program at the center, which houses tenants such as GNC and Hair Cuttery. Joe French led a Marcus & Millichap team that represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  