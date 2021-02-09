Aspen, Devli Buy 138,000 SF MainTree Shopping Center in Vineland, New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. — A joint venture between Aspen Real Estate and Devli Real Estate has purchased MainTree Shopping Center, a 138,000-square-foot retail property in the Southern New Jersey city of Vineland. The sales price was $13.7 million. The new ownership will implement a value-add program at the center, which houses tenants such as GNC and Hair Cuttery. Joe French led a Marcus & Millichap team that represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.