REBusinessOnline

Aspen Heights Breaks Ground on 188-Unit Student Housing Community in Charlotte

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast, Student Housing

Aspen Heights University City will be located less than two miles from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Aspen Heights Partners has broken ground on Aspen Heights University City, a 188-unit student housing community located at 300 Heritage Lake Drive near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus. The property will offer two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom units, two-thirds of which will feature a cottage-style design. Communal amenities will include a pool, grilling areas, basketball court, sand volleyball court, fitness center, study lounges and an onsite shuttle to campus. Austin, Texas-based Aspen Heights secured $38.1 million in construction financing from Synovus Bank for the development, which is scheduled for completion in summer 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  