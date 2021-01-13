Aspen Heights Breaks Ground on 188-Unit Student Housing Community in Charlotte

Aspen Heights University City will be located less than two miles from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Aspen Heights Partners has broken ground on Aspen Heights University City, a 188-unit student housing community located at 300 Heritage Lake Drive near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus. The property will offer two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom units, two-thirds of which will feature a cottage-style design. Communal amenities will include a pool, grilling areas, basketball court, sand volleyball court, fitness center, study lounges and an onsite shuttle to campus. Austin, Texas-based Aspen Heights secured $38.1 million in construction financing from Synovus Bank for the development, which is scheduled for completion in summer 2022.