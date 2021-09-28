REBusinessOnline

Aspen Heights Breaks Ground on 651-Bed Multifamily Project in State College, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Student Housing

Aspen East Penn State College will consist of 651 beds across 262 units. Completion is slated for 2023.

STATE COLLEGE, PA. — Aspen Heights Partners, an Austin-based developer of apartment and student housing communities, has broken ground on Aspen East Penn, a 651-bed multifamily project in State College, home of Penn State University. The two-building property will be located less than a mile from campus and will house 24,299 square feet of ground-floor retail space. In addition, Aspen East Penn will feature one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bed floor plans across its 262 units, 28 of which will be reserved as workforce housing. Amenities will include a pool, courtyard and an outdoor terrace. Completion is slated for 2023.

