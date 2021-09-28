Aspen Heights Breaks Ground on 651-Bed Multifamily Project in State College, Pennsylvania

STATE COLLEGE, PA. — Aspen Heights Partners, an Austin-based developer of apartment and student housing communities, has broken ground on Aspen East Penn, a 651-bed multifamily project in State College, home of Penn State University. The two-building property will be located less than a mile from campus and will house 24,299 square feet of ground-floor retail space. In addition, Aspen East Penn will feature one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bed floor plans across its 262 units, 28 of which will be reserved as workforce housing. Amenities will include a pool, courtyard and an outdoor terrace. Completion is slated for 2023.