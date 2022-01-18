REBusinessOnline

Aspen Heights Breaks Ground on 67-Unit Student Housing Development in Tampa

Located by Cove Bend and Bruce B Downs Boulevard, Aspen Heights Tampa will include cottage- and townhome-style units across two- and three-story buildings.

TAMPA, FLA. — Austin, Texas-based Aspen Heights Partners has broken ground on Aspen Heights Tampa, a 67-unit, cottage-style student housing development located in Tampa near the University of South Florida. The community is scheduled for completion by this fall.

Located by Cove Bend and Bruce B Downs Boulevard, Aspen Heights Tampa will include cottage- and townhome-style units across two- and three-story buildings. Unit features will include high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers. Community amenities will include a fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, computer and study center, resident lounge, business center and 315 parking spots.

