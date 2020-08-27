REBusinessOnline

Aspen Heights Breaks Ground on 752-Bed Student Housing Community Near Washington State University

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Student Housing, Washington, Western

PULLMAN, WASH. — Aspen Heights Partners has broken ground on Aspen Heights Pullman, a 752-bed, cottage-style student housing community for students attending Washington State University.

The property will offer a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities will include a community building, hot tub, fitness center and an on-site shuttle to campus. The development is scheduled for completion in fall 2021.

