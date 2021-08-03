Aspen Heights, Platform Ventures Open 202-Unit Student Housing Community Near University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — Aspen Fayetteville, a 202-unit student housing community located less than one mile from the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville, has opened ahead of schedule. Austin, Texas-based student housing developer and owner Aspen Heights developed the property and will manage it on behalf of the owner, an entity affiliated with Platform Ventures.

Located on Beechwood Avenue, Aspen Fayetteville offers a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom units that are fully furnished by Gus Design Group. Shared amenities include an indoor and outdoor fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, hot tub, lounge and study rooms, a fire pit and grilling station.