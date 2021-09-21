Aspen Heights to Develop 219-Unit Single-Family Rental Community in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

HUTTO, TEXAS — Locally based owner-operator Aspen Heights Partners has acquired 36 acres in the northern Austin suburb of Hutto for the development of Bell Yard, a 219-unit single-family rental (SFR) community. The property will offer two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes with attached garages, modern interiors and designer finishes, as well as an assortment of resort-style amenities. A construction timeline has not yet been finalized.