Aspen Heights to Redevelop Former Healthcare Site in Downtown Austin into 36-Story Mixed-Use Property

The redevelopment of the Health-South rehabilitation clinic in downtown Austin will feature residential, office and retail uses.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based student housing developer Aspen Heights Partners will redevelop the site of the former Health-South rehabilitation facility in downtown Austin into a mixed-use destination. Current plans for the site, which is located at the corner of 12th and Red River streets, call for a 36-story residential tower that will consist of 160 condos and 348 apartments, a 15-story office building, more than 25,000 square feet of retail space and a half-acre park. More than 25 percent of the multifamily units will be designated as affordable housing, and the project will also feature a rooftop café and 6,000 square feet of outdoor event space. A construction timeline is still being finalized.

