Aspen Real Estate Sells Industrial Building in Burlington, New Jersey for $8.5M

by Taylor Williams

BURLINGTON, N.J. — New Jersey-based investment firm Aspen Real Estate has sold Bromley Corporate Center, a 57,900-square-foot industrial building in the Southern New Jersey community of Burlington, for $8.5 million. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1989. The building also recently underwent a comprehensive redevelopment to be re-converted from office back to its original industrial use. Ian Richman and Ross Abramsohn of Colliers represented Aspen in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

