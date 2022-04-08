Aspen Square Purchases Student Housing Property in Carrollton, Georgia, Plans Multifamily Conversion

Timbercrest at Carrollton is a 240-unit, 792-bed student housing community in Carrollton.

CARROLLTON, GA. — Aspen Square Management has purchased Timbercrest at Carrollton, a 240-unit, 792-bed student housing community in Carrollton. Sean Baird of Colliers arranged the transaction. DoubleLine Capital sold the property for an undisclosed price.

The buyer plans to convert the student housing community into a multifamily property. Since 2019, the community has undergone capital improvements totaling nearly $1.1 million, which included upgrades to the pool, basketball courts, courtyard and technology package. The property was 87 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Located at 316 Columbia Drive, the property is situated about one mile from the University of West Georgia and 46.2 miles from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.