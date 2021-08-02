REBusinessOnline

Aspen Technology Signs 79,867 SF Office Lease Renewal in Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — Aspen Technology Inc., a metro Boston-based software developer, has signed a 79,867-square-foot office lease renewal at 2500 CityWest Blvd. in Houston. Win Haggard Jr. and Vince Strake of Cushman & Wakefield, along with internal agent Dennis Tarro of Patrinely Group, which owns the property in partnership with USAA Real Estate, represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.

