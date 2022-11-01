REBusinessOnline

Aspens Senior Living Opens 159-Unit Active Adult Community in Greenville

Posted on by in Development, Seniors Housing, South Carolina, Southeast

The Aspens Verdae in Greenville, S.C., offers one-and two-bedroom options ranging from 607 square feet to 1,243 square feet.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Aspens Senior Living has completed construction of The Aspens Verdae, a 159-unit active adult community in Greenville. The property totals 196,000 square feet and offers one-and two-bedroom options ranging from 607 square feet to 1,243 square feet. Aspens broke ground on the project in December 2020. It is the company’s second community in the Carolinas. The site is close to Legacy Park, The Preserve at Verdae Golf Club and the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail, a 22-mile walking and biking greenway that connects Greenville to Travelers Rest, S.C. Shiel Sexton served as general contractor for The Aspens Verdae, with Arrive Architecture Group as designer for the project.

