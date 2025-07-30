Wednesday, July 30, 2025
The six-year project involved the adaptive reuse of the former Robert Emmet Elementary School.
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwest

Aspire Center for Workforce Innovation Debuts in Chicago’s Austin Neighborhood

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — The Aspire Center for Workforce Innovation has opened in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood. Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC) designed the adaptive reuse project, which involved the repurposing of the former Robert Emmet Elementary School that was built in 1913. Located at 5500 W. Madison St., the center offers workforce training, education, healthcare support and economic development. LJC incorporated a three-story lobby and designed a POPF!t pocket park. The lobby addition features a reception area, flexible open and private gathering zones, and a BMO bank branch. The project also includes a 100-foot mural by artist Shawn Michael Warren. Renovated classrooms now host anchor tenants: Jane Addams Resource Corp., Austin Coming Together, Westside Health Authority and BMO.

