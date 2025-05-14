Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
With 45,000 square feet of leasing activity in the first quarter, 25 E. Washington is now 85 percent leased.
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestOffice

Aspire Properties Spearheads $13M Renovation of Historic Chicago Office Tower

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Aspire Properties is underway on a $13 million renovation of 25 E. Washington, a 20-story office tower in Chicago’s Loop. Aspire has handled management and leasing of the property since 1996. The owners are Amsterdam-based Kroonenberg Groep and Aventura, Fla.-based Trump Group. Designed by geniant + Eastlake Studio, the renovation is slated for completion in September. A 15,000-square-foot, seventh-floor amenity center will feature a 3,000-square-foot open-air courtyard, lounge, game room, conference center and fitness facility.

With over 45,000 square feet of new and renewed leases in the first quarter of 2025, the Daniel Burnham-designed building now boasts an 85 percent occupancy rate. Recent leasing highlights include: Siteline, which renewed its 13,000-square-foot space; ATS Institute, which expanded by 10,000 square feet; National Community Investment Fund, which relocated from LaSalle Street into more than 4,600 square feet; Millennium Counseling Center, which signed a new 3,500-square-foot lease; and Gertie Enterprises, which leased 3,000 square feet of new space.

You may also like

Roche, Genentech to Develop $700M Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility...

Gencom Begins $100M Overhaul of Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne...

McShane Construction Delivers 397-Unit Apartment Community in Charlotte

Marx Realty Signs 16,000 SF of Leases at...

TCC Breaks Ground on 2.7 MSF Industrial Project...

Hicks Davis Wynn Renews, Expands Office Lease in...

Triangle Equities, Michaels Begin Leasing 40-Story Apartment Tower...

Kraus-Anderson Starts Construction on 400 Horses Casino in...

Kraus-Anderson Completes Redevelopment Project at Galleria Mall in...