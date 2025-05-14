Aspire Properties Spearheads $13M Renovation of Historic Chicago Office Tower

CHICAGO — Aspire Properties is underway on a $13 million renovation of 25 E. Washington, a 20-story office tower in Chicago’s Loop. Aspire has handled management and leasing of the property since 1996. The owners are Amsterdam-based Kroonenberg Groep and Aventura, Fla.-based Trump Group. Designed by geniant + Eastlake Studio, the renovation is slated for completion in September. A 15,000-square-foot, seventh-floor amenity center will feature a 3,000-square-foot open-air courtyard, lounge, game room, conference center and fitness facility.

With over 45,000 square feet of new and renewed leases in the first quarter of 2025, the Daniel Burnham-designed building now boasts an 85 percent occupancy rate. Recent leasing highlights include: Siteline, which renewed its 13,000-square-foot space; ATS Institute, which expanded by 10,000 square feet; National Community Investment Fund, which relocated from LaSalle Street into more than 4,600 square feet; Millennium Counseling Center, which signed a new 3,500-square-foot lease; and Gertie Enterprises, which leased 3,000 square feet of new space.