REBusinessOnline

Asset Living Acquires JMG Realty, Adding 20,000 Multifamily Units to Management Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Company News, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

HOUSTON AND ATLANTA — Asset Living, a Houston-based real estate property management firm, has acquired JMG Realty, an Atlanta-based real estate firm. The sales price was not disclosed. With the addition of JMG, Asset Living expands its management footprint into the Southeast by adding over 20,000 multifamily units and a new corporate office in Atlanta.

With over 20 years of experience and approximately 575 employees, JMG Realty brings expertise in management, redevelopment, financial and investment services for multifamily, affordable and build-to-rent properties servicing both private and institutional owners. The company has both regional and divisional offices located throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Southwest.

The transaction is the second acquisition for Asset Living this year, with the company acquiring Dallas-based City Gate Property Group in November. Last year, Asset Living acquired three organizations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  