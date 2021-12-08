Asset Living Acquires JMG Realty, Adding 20,000 Multifamily Units to Management Portfolio

HOUSTON AND ATLANTA — Asset Living, a Houston-based real estate property management firm, has acquired JMG Realty, an Atlanta-based real estate firm. The sales price was not disclosed. With the addition of JMG, Asset Living expands its management footprint into the Southeast by adding over 20,000 multifamily units and a new corporate office in Atlanta.

With over 20 years of experience and approximately 575 employees, JMG Realty brings expertise in management, redevelopment, financial and investment services for multifamily, affordable and build-to-rent properties servicing both private and institutional owners. The company has both regional and divisional offices located throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Southwest.

The transaction is the second acquisition for Asset Living this year, with the company acquiring Dallas-based City Gate Property Group in November. Last year, Asset Living acquired three organizations.