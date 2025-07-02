Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Asset Living Signs 13,168 SF Office Lease Renewal in Addison, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ADDISON, TEXAS — Asset Living, a provider of third-party property management services, has signed a 13,168-square-foot office lease renewal in the northern Dallas metro of Addison. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 15601 Dallas Parkway was completed in 1999 and totals 289,340 square feet. Dan Boyles, Jeremy Brubaker and Justin Utay of Partners Real Estate represented Asset Living in the lease negotiations. Chris Taylor of Cushman & Wakefield and Trey Smith of CBRE represented the landlord.

You may also like

Kobalt Investment Buys 31,545 SF Medical Office Portfolio...

Creative Arsenal Sells 20,347 SF Office Building in...

Axis Warehouse & Logistics Signs 300,960 SF Industrial...

NAI Farbman Negotiates 11 New Office, Retail Leases...

Houston’s Southeastern Suburbs Embrace Traditional, Emerging Economic Drivers...

Crow Holdings Underway on Phase I of 180-Acre...

TruAmerica Multifamily Acquires 280-Unit Dominion Park Apartments in...

Partners Brokers Sale of Five Industrial Buildings Totaling...

NewQuest Arranges Sale of 28,322 SF Retail Center...