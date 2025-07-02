Asset Living Signs 13,168 SF Office Lease Renewal in Addison, Texas

ADDISON, TEXAS — Asset Living, a provider of third-party property management services, has signed a 13,168-square-foot office lease renewal in the northern Dallas metro of Addison. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 15601 Dallas Parkway was completed in 1999 and totals 289,340 square feet. Dan Boyles, Jeremy Brubaker and Justin Utay of Partners Real Estate represented Asset Living in the lease negotiations. Chris Taylor of Cushman & Wakefield and Trey Smith of CBRE represented the landlord.