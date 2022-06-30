Asset Living Signs 24,040 SF Office Lease in West Houston
HOUSTON — Third-party property management firm Asset Living has signed a 24,040-square-foot office lease at 945 Bunker Hill Road in West Houston. The property is located within the 300-acre Memorial City mixed-use development. Dan Boyles of NAI Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brad MacDougal and Warren Alexander of MetroNational represented the landlord on an internal basis
