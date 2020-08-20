Associated Bank Arranges $1.4M Acquisition Loan for Residential Building in Chicago

Located at 6700 S. Clyde Ave. in Chicago, the three-story building features 13 apartment units.

CHICAGO — Associated Bank has completed a $1.4 million loan for 312 Properties for the purchase of a residential building in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.

Located at 6700 S. Clyde Ave., the three-story building features 13 apartments. The property was previously subdivided as condominiums but operating as an apartment building. At closing, the buyer acquired all the units from the seller and converted the building to a multifamily designation.

Elizabeth Hozian of Associated Bank’s commercial real estate division managed the loan and closing.