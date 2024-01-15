Associated Bank Arranges $145.2M in Construction Financing for 400,000 SF Office, Lab Building in Suburban Minneapolis

MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — Associated Bank has arranged $145.2 million in construction financing for a three-story, single-tenant office and laboratory building in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove. The build-to-suit property for an undisclosed tenant will total 400,000 square feet, including 320,000 square feet of office space and 80,000 square feet of state-of-the-art laboratory space. Employee amenities will include a conference center, credit union/bank, cafeteria, coffee shop, fitness center, bike room, e-bar, game room and green space. Construction is underway with completion slated for late 2025. Ryan Cos. US Inc. is the developer.

Steve Clifford of Associated Bank handled the loan arrangements and closing. The syndicated deal included a total of four lenders. Associated Bank served as joint lead arranger and administrative agent, holding $50 million of the total financing package. The other three lenders were First National Bank of Omaha, Alerus Financial NA and Johnson Bank.