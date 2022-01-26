Associated Bank Arranges $36.8M Acquisition Loan for Manufactured Housing Community in Crystal Lake, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

CRYSTAL LAKE, ILL. — Associated Bank has arranged a $36.8 million loan for the acquisition and expansion of Oakbrook Estates in Crystal Lake, about 45 miles northwest of Chicago. The age-restricted manufactured housing community includes 300 homes. The sale includes excess land on which another 114 homes will be built. Associated Bank served as lead arranger and administrative agent, working with Great Southern Bank. Edward Notz of Associated Bank handled the loan arrangements and closing. The borrower was a partnership between Marc Realty and Ravinia Communities.