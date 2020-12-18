Associated Bank Arranges $37.8M Loan for Renovation of Chicago Apartment Tower

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

The renovation is slated for completion in August 2021.

CHICAGO — Associated Bank has arranged a $37.8 million loan for the renovation of an 18-story apartment tower located at 1926 W. Harrison St. in Chicago. The building is situated within the Illinois Medical District and near the Rush University Medical Center. The borrowers, Marquette Cos. and Kayne Anderson Real Estate, will renovate 272 units and make improvements to the fitness center, coworking space, rooftop deck and dog run. Completion is slated for August 2021. Associated Bank served as lead arranger and administrative agent, working with Wheaton Bank & Trust. Elizabeth Hozian of Associated Bank handled the loan arrangements and closing.