Associated Bank Funds $25.5M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Asset in Metro St. Louis

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

Timberland Partners has acquired Grand Central at the Junction, a 180-unit community in Wentzville.

WENTZVILLE, MO. — Associated Bank has provided a $25.5 million loan for the acquisition of Grand Central at the Junction in Wentzville, a northwestern suburb of St. Louis. The 180-unit apartment community, located at 6101 Grand Central Ave., features amenities such as a community lounge, fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Randy Stille of Associated Bank handled the loan closing on behalf of the borrower, Minneapolis-based Timberland Partners. The acquisition marks Timberland’s eighth multifamily property in the St. Louis market. The company owns and manages a portfolio of 83 communities in 15 states totaling more than 18,000 units.

