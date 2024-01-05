Friday, January 5, 2024
Rise Madison is a four-building project designed for families and seniors. (Rendering courtesy of Knothe & Bruce Architects)
Associated Bank, Johnson Financial Originate $54.6M in Construction Financing for Affordable Housing Project in Madison

by Kristin Harlow

MADISON, WIS. — Associated Bank and Johnson Financial Group have originated a $13 million construction loan and a $41.6 million tax-exempt bond loan for the development of Rise Madison. The Wisconsin Housing Preservation Corp. is developing the affordable housing project in the state’s capital. The 4 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits project will provide affordable housing for both seniors and families. The senior financing structure will take the form of tax-exempt bonds issued by the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority and held by both Associated Bank and Johnson Financial Group. Bryan Schreiter of Associated Bank and Steve Sosnowski of Johnson Financial Group handled the loan arrangements and closing.

The four-building project is situated on Rise Lane. Units will be offered to tenants with income levels at or below 80 percent of the Dane County median income. Two five-story buildings will be marketed for families. One will have a total of 110 units while the other will feature 77 units. A three-story building will have a total of 46 units designed for senior living. The fourth building will consist of 12 two-story townhomes. Older buildings on the project site have been demolished, and phased construction is underway. The first building is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2025, with the last building slated for completion in the third quarter of 2025.

