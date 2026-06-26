Friday, June 26, 2026
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The Townhomes at Magnolia Heights features 105 units.
AcquisitionsIowaLoansMidwestMultifamily

Associated Bank Originates $17.7M Acquisition Loan for Townhome Community in Metro Des Moines

by Kristin Harlow

URBANDALE, IOWA — Associated Bank has originated a $17.7 million loan for Tricap Investments for the phased acquisition of the Townhomes at Magnolia Heights in Urbandale, a suburb of Des Moines. The 105 two-story townhome rental units are adjacent to the 240 for-sale, single-family and townhome community of Magnolia Heights. Elizabeth Hozian of Associated Bank managed the loan arrangements and closing. Tricap Investments focuses on the acquisition of low-density multifamily housing in suburban markets.

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