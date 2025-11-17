Monday, November 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
GTZ Properties is developing the four-building project in Bannockburn.
DevelopmentIllinoisLoansMidwestRetail

Associated Bank Provides $11.7M Construction Loan for Retail Center in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

BANNOCKBURN, ILL. — Associated Bank has provided an $11.7 million loan to GTZ Properties for the development of a four-building, multi-tenant retail center on a vacant parcel at 1300 Half Day Road in Bannockburn. The 23,864-square-foot project is situated on a 5.3-acre corner lot adjacent to a Mariano’s grocery store and across the street from a Heinen’s grocery store. The development is 93 percent preleased with one space remaining. Signed leases include Wells Fargo Bank, Chipotle, Heart Certified Auto Care, Just Salad and a nail salon. The Gardner School is purchasing a parcel to develop the fifth building on the property as an early childhood education center. Completion of the retail center is slated for summer 2026. Daniel Barrins of Associated Bank handled the loan arrangements and closing.

You may also like

Nordstrom Rack Opens 25,000 SF Store in Lake...

Sudberry Properties Opens 200-Unit The Brynn Apartment Community...

Garrett Cos. Acquires 12.6-Acre Parcel in Englewood, Colorado,...

Phoenix Commercial Advisors Brokers Sale of Sprouts Farmers...

HSF Originates $108M Construction Loan for Des Moines...

Hines Breaks Ground on 306-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center Opens $11.6M Addition in...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 27,149 SF Industrial Lease...

Exhibit on Atlanta Retail: Observations from Intown to...