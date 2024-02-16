Associated Bank Provides $14.3M in Construction Financing for Affordable Housing Project in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WIS. — Associated Bank has provided $14.3 million in construction financing for Bay City Lofts, an affordable housing project in Green Bay. The financing package included a $6.3 million construction loan and $8 million of Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity. The bank also sponsored a $600,000 Affordable Housing Project (AHP) grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. Capital partners included federal LIHTC syndicator CREA, permanent lender IFF and the City of Green Bay.

Located at 2510 University Ave., Bay City Lofts will feature 48 units, of which 40 will be designated as affordable for families earning 30 to 60 percent of the area median income. Gorman & Co. LLC and Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan are the developers. The four-story building will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Construction is underway, with completion slated for late 2024. Lutheran Social Services will provide supportive services for residents. Gorman is serving as the co-developer, general contractor and property manager.

Bryan Schreiter of Associated Bank’s commercial real estate division managed the loan closing. Stefanie Bachrach of Associated Community Development LLC, the bank’s community development corporation, managed the equity investment closing.