REBusinessOnline

Associated Bank Provides $15.5M in Construction Financing for 78-Unit Apartment Building in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

The five-story project will be situated in the Edgewater neighborhood.

CHICAGO — Associated Bank has provided a $15.5 million loan for the acquisition of a 22,500-square-foot land parcel and subsequent construction of an apartment project. The borrower, Cedar Street Cos., plans to develop a five-story, 78-unit apartment building at the site, which is located at 5440 N. Sheridan Road in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood. Method Development, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cedar Street, will serve as general contractor. Once completed, the apartments will be managed by Flats, an affiliate of Cedar Sreet.Daniel Barrins of Associated Bank managed the loan and closing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020