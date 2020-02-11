Associated Bank Provides $15.5M in Construction Financing for 78-Unit Apartment Building in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

The five-story project will be situated in the Edgewater neighborhood.

CHICAGO — Associated Bank has provided a $15.5 million loan for the acquisition of a 22,500-square-foot land parcel and subsequent construction of an apartment project. The borrower, Cedar Street Cos., plans to develop a five-story, 78-unit apartment building at the site, which is located at 5440 N. Sheridan Road in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood. Method Development, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cedar Street, will serve as general contractor. Once completed, the apartments will be managed by Flats, an affiliate of Cedar Sreet.Daniel Barrins of Associated Bank managed the loan and closing.