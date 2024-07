SCHILLER PARK, ILL. — Associated Bank has provided a $2.2 million loan for the refinancing of an industrial outdoor storage facility near O’Hare International Airport in Schiller Park. O’Hare Blue Sky Parking leases the property and operates it as an offsite parking facility servicing O’Hare. The asset includes a 16,562-square-foot building. Daniel Barrins of Associated Bank originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, The Missner Group, which acquired the property in February 2023.