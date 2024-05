WHEELING, ILL. — Associated Bank has provided a $2.7 million loan for the acquisition of a 58,174-square-foot warehouse in the Chicago suburb of Wheeling. Located on Messner Drive adjacent to the Chicago Executive Airport, the fully leased property is home to Ashland Millwork and Cadence Inc. Daniel Barrins of Associated Bank originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, The Missner Group/Greystar-Thackeray.