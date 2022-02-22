Associated Bank Provides $20M Acquisition Loan for Illinois Affordable Housing Community

Carroll Tower Apartments in St. Charles rises six stories with 108 units.

ST. CHARLES, ILL. — Associated Bank has provided a $20 million loan for the acquisition of Carroll Tower Apartments in St. Charles, about 40 miles west of Chicago. The affordable housing community is located at 200 N. Second St. along the Fox River. The six-story property is home to 108 one-bedroom units that are fully occupied. Units are restricted to low-income residents who are 62 years of age or older. Teresa Rubio of Associated Community Development LLC managed the loan and closing. The borrower, 3 Diamond Development LLC, plans to preserve the property’s affordability status.