The 93,707-square-foot building at 230 E. Ohio St. will be transformed into 72 multifamily units. The first-floor retail space will remain open throughout construction.
Associated Bank Provides $21.1M Loan for Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Associated Bank has provided a $21.1 million construction loan to Wildwood Investments LLC and Concord Capital for the conversion of a 93,707-square-foot office and retail building in Chicago into 72 multifamily units. The seven-story property is located at 230 E. Ohio St. within the Streeterville neighborhood. Plans call for a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom units averaging 811 square feet. Existing first-floor retail, including Dao Thai Restaurant & Noodle Palace, Eye Society and YA Skin Studio, will remain open throughout construction. Completion is slated for December 2026. Elizabeth Hozian of Associated Bank handled the loan arrangements and closing.

