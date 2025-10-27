Associated Bank Provides $21.1M Loan for Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in Chicago

CHICAGO — Associated Bank has provided a $21.1 million construction loan to Wildwood Investments LLC and Concord Capital for the conversion of a 93,707-square-foot office and retail building in Chicago into 72 multifamily units. The seven-story property is located at 230 E. Ohio St. within the Streeterville neighborhood. Plans call for a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom units averaging 811 square feet. Existing first-floor retail, including Dao Thai Restaurant & Noodle Palace, Eye Society and YA Skin Studio, will remain open throughout construction. Completion is slated for December 2026. Elizabeth Hozian of Associated Bank handled the loan arrangements and closing.