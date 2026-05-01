Associated Bank Provides $22.6M Loan for Redevelopment of Former Grocery Store in Metro Chicago

BUFFALO GROVE, ILL. — Associated Bank has provided a $22.6 million loan to Shorewood Development Group for the acquisition and redevelopment of a vacant, 66,083-square-foot former grocery store at 1160 W. Lake Cook Road in Buffalo Grove. The sale also included an outlot site. Named Chase Plaza, the project will feature a two-tenant, grocery-anchored retail building occupied by Sprouts Farmers Market and Club Studio fitness center. The space had been vacant for years. The project marks the first Club Studio location in the northwest Chicago suburbs. Daniel Barrins of Associated Bank managed the loan arrangements and closing.