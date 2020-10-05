Associated Bank Provides $23.6M Loan for Refinancing of New Dallas Multifamily Community

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

The Collection in Dallas totals 90 units. Construction of the community was completed earlier this year.

DALLAS — Associated Bank has provided a $23.6 million loan for the refinancing of The Collection, a 90-unit multifamily community located in the Lower Greenville area of Dallas. The property consists of six buildings housing 90 townhomes with an average unit size of 1,642 square feet. Ted Notz of Associated Bank originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, AHC Funds. Construction of The Collection began in 2017 and was completed earlier this year.