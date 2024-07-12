Associated Bank Provides $25.4M Construction Loan for 292,054 SF Industrial Project in Romeoville, Illinois

ROMEOVILLE, ILL. — Associated Bank has provided a $25.4 million construction loan for Bridge Point I-55 Commerce Center in the southwest Chicago suburb of Romeoville. The speculative industrial project will total 292,054 square feet across two buildings. Bridge Industrial is the developer. The first building will total 120,012 square feet and feature a clear height of 36 feet, 25 exterior docks, two drive-in doors and 223 car parking stalls. The second building will span 172,042 square feet with a clear height of 36 feet, 43 exterior docks, two drive-in doors and 107 car parking stalls. The site also features an additional 3.8 acres to accommodate 75 more trailer parking stalls. Completion is slated for July 2025. Dan Leahy and Adam Roth of NAI Hiffman are marketing the project for lease.