Associated Bank Provides $26.7M Loan for Acquisition, Revitalization of Shopping Center in Naperville, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Retail

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Associated Bank has provided a $26.7 million loan for the acquisition and revitalization of Market Meadows Shopping Center in Naperville. The 148,700-square-foot retail center is located at 1201 S. Naper Blvd. Existing tenants include Jewel, US Bank, McDonald’s and T-Mobile. The borrower, Shorewood Development Group, plans to build a new three-tenant, 6,855-square-foot property on an outparcel at the northwest corner of 75th Street and Naper Boulevard as well as a Lock-Up self-storage facility. Chipotle, BMO, Jersey Mike’s, Big Blue Swim School and Delta Life Fitness have already signed new leases to occupy the center upon completion of the redevelopment project. Daniel Barrins of Associated Bank handled the loan arrangements and closing. This is the 11th loan that Associated Bank has provided on behalf of Shorewood.